“The British Title Would Mean Everything" – Reece Bellotti Stops Fiaz

Matchroom Boxing



Reece Bellotti becomes a two weight Commonwealth Champion and cements his spot at the British Super Featherweight Title after stopping Aqib Fiaz in Liverpool! We catchup with The Bomber after the fight…

