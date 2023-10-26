O'Shaquie Foster Vs Rocky Hernandez Plus Undercard Press Conference





Eddie Hearn hosts the final press conference in Cancun between O’Shaquie Foster and Rocky Hernandez which includes a fiery face off to conclude. Hear from both Champion and Challenger plus the likes of Sugar Nunez on the undercard just two days out.

