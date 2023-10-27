Home / Boxing Videos / Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz (Full Fight)

Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz (Full Fight)

Ahead of Devin Haney’s shot at Regis Prograis on December 9 for the WBC World Super Lightweight Title, relive The Dream’s last fight on a Matchroom show against JoJo Diaz at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 4 2021.

