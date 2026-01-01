CAMP HOUSE: Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel 2 | Run it Back!





Golden Boy Promotions will kick off its 2026 fight calendar with a bang, rolling out a slate of high-stakes rematches to open the new year. Headlining the card, NABO Welterweight Champion Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) and NABF Welterweight Champion Raul “El Cugár” Curiel (16-0-1, 13 KOs) will finally settle the score after their heated first meeting ended in a draw. The 12-round showdown between the two top contenders will take place on Friday, January 16, live from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

