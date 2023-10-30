Home / Boxing Videos / Demetrius Andrade Calls Benavidez Fight His "Super Bowl", Talks Canelo & Charlo l The Last Stand

Demetrius Andrade Calls Benavidez Fight His "Super Bowl", Talks Canelo & Charlo l The Last Stand

SHOWTIME Sports 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Demetrius Andrade joins the Last Stand to talk about the fight vs David Benavidez on November 25th, calling it his “Super Bowl”, thoughts on Canelo, wanting to fight Jermall Charlo & more!

#shosports #thelaststand #davidbenavidez #demetriusandrade #canelocharlo #canelo

Don’t miss out on the action! Visit the below links to sign up for reminders!

Championship Boxing: https://s.sho.com/3oiG6RE
Bellator: https://s.sho.com/3eSmXDb

Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT

Follow SHOWTIME Sports:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports
Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports

Follow SHOWTIME Boxing:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/showtimeboxing
Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/

Follow SHOWTIME Basketball:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showtimebasketball
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shobasketball

Follow ALL THE SMOKE:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthesmoke/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2OLkr50

Follow BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelowTheBeltSHO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/btbshowtime
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belowthebelt/
YouTube: http://s.sho.com/BelowtheBelt

Follow MORNING KOMBAT:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2lPpvsj

Follow INSIDE THE NFL:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insidetheNFL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/insidetheNFL
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidetheNFL/

Follow 4th and Forever:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thandforever/
YouTube: http://bit.ly/30iZqSZ

Follow SHOWTIME:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Showtime
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/

Tags

About SHOWTIME Sports

Check Also

Full Card Highlights | O'Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Hernandez

October 28, 2023 — Full card highlights of O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Hernandez from Cancun, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved