Huni dominated Tabiti and is new WBA International champion  – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Australian Justin Huni captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) international heavyweight belt by defeating Andrew Tabiti by unanimous decision this weekend in Cancun, Mexico.

The 24-year-old fighter was the winner of the co-main event of the night and with a good performance got the scores: 100-90, 98-92 and 98-92, to win the regional belt and take a big leap in his still young career.

The Oceanic was dominant and exhibited great strengths against a good opponent to show the world that he has the skills to reach the elite of the sport with the best in the category in the future.

It was the eighth professional victory for Huni, who is undefeated and has knocked out 4 opponents. For his part, Taniti left his record at 20 wins, 2 setbacks and 16 knockouts.



