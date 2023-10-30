Amanda Serrano retained the WBA featherweight belt  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association unified featherweight champion, Amanda Serrano, defeated by unanimous decision the Brazilian Danila Ramos at the Caribe Royale Orlando, in Florida, United States on Friday night.

In this fight Amanda faced a warrior with a lot of resistance as Danila Ramos. Serrano did not have an easy task from the first bell, as Ramos cleverly used her distance skills with the length of her arms along with a lucid movement in the ring.

As the rounds progressed, the advantage went to the Puerto Rican with her body work and persistent pressure to make the offensive gap smaller.

Both boxers received the applause of a fervent audience. Ramos, who represents the Brazilian flag by birth and Argentina by adoption, has also taken a step forward in boxing history. Serrano and Ramos completed 12 thrilling rounds in Orlando and once again proved that they can.

The Puerto Rican boxer is an icon and inspiration to many women boxers around the globe. She has been champion in seven divisions and is the first in her country as undisputed 126-pound champion.

Now, Serrano remains on top with a total of 46 wins with 30 knockouts, 2 losses and 1 draw as she successfully retains the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO crowns. On the other hand, Danila Ramos has a record of 12 wins with 1 fast definition and 3 setbacks.



