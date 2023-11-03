Ahead of the rematch on Saturday night, watch back the moment Julissa Guzman handed Ramla Ali the first defeat of her pro career with a monster shot back in June…
#shorts #guzmanali2 #boxing
Ahead of the rematch on Saturday night, watch back the moment Julissa Guzman handed Ramla Ali the first defeat of her pro career with a monster shot back in June…
#shorts #guzmanali2 #boxing
Tags * ALI Boxing Eddie Hearn Guzman Interview Julissa KO39S Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Ramla Ringside VIEW
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …