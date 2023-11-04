New Cordina v Vasquez the hread Post in here for the fight. […]

Efe Ajagba v Joseph Goodall ESPN+ Decent card on espn+ tonight. Lots of talk of inactivity but one thing about top rank, they stay active for the most part. Third fight for Ajagba... […]

Kovalev talks about his fight vs Canelo (old news) https://www.boxingnews24.com/2019/11/sergey-kovalev-says-he-took-canelo-alvarez-fight-for-money-impossible-to-win/ *Sergey Kovalev Says He Took... […]

Fury Ducks Usyk again? After yesterday what will the excuses be? Fury says he’s the best Heavyweight ever with an old past it Wlad (no rematch) and Wilder on his resume.... […]

Naoya Inoue v Marlon Tapales Japan's Naoya Inoue will bid to become a two-weight undisputed champion when he takes on IBF and WBA super-bantamweight title holder Marlon Tapales... […]

Chris Billam-Smith v Mateusz Masternak Chris Billam-Smith will make the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight world title against Mateusz Masternak on Sunday December 10 in Bournemouth,... […]

Is GGG retired? Is he? Seems that he does not have a fight scheduled and does he even have a belt anymore?!? […]

Junto is massive! Look at him next to Crawford. This guy can settle at 126 easy Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F81As97bgAAe6xg?format=png&name=small […]

Showtime boxing KO'd What has been chatter in the wind for a while now has finally come yesterday. Paramount Global is shutting down Showtime sports effective 2024 and... […]

Richardson Hitchins, unbeatable? I don't see anyone at 140 beating him […]

Greatness in the making? Are we witnessing it? Puerto Rican heavyweight Jesus "Tito" Escalera 19-0 (19 KOs), all within his 1st year as a pro The 43-year-old... […]

Marshall Martinez Interview From Prison I thought he got out- we are Facebook friends and he suddenly disappeared. He got transferred and must have lost his cell phone. The Steve he refers... […]

David Reid and Fernando Vargas should NOT... ...Have been in the ring with Felix Trinidad. This was a disasterous move on their management's part. Reid was destroyed before he had a chance to... […]