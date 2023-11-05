Home / Boxing Videos / GOLDEN BOY FN LIVE FROM COSTA RICA-MINIMUMWEIGHT CHAMPION YOKASTA VALLE VS. ANABEL ORTIZ

Unified IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Champion Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (29-2, 9 KOs) will return to her home country of Costa Rica to defend her world titles against former two-time World Champion of Mexico City, Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (33-5, 4 KOs) in a 10-round match. The world championship event is scheduled to headline the Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show on Saturday, November 4, live from the Polideportivo de Cartago in Costa Rica and broadcast on DAZN starting at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET.

