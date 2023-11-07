Fight Night: Joe Cordina Vs Edward Vazquez (Behind The Scenes)





What a night in Monaco for our return to the amazing Casino de Monte-Carlo! Watch our behind the scenes post-fight edit which includes a unique angle from ringside and previously unseen footage backstage as Joe Cordina retains his IBF World Super Featherweight Title vs majority decision against Edward Vazquez. Ramla Ali got revenge over Julissa Guzman, Adrian Curiel stunned Sivenathi Nontshinga with a shot of a lifetime to win the IBF World Light Flyweight Title and Souley Cissokho scored yet another win to move closer to a World Title shot!

#CordinaVazquez #MonteCarlo #Boxing

***

