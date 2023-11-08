Home / Boxing Videos / QuickJabs | Asa Stevens vs Myshaquell Shields!

QuickJabs | Asa Stevens vs Myshaquell Shields!

Golden Boy Boxing 6 hours ago Boxing Videos



The Young Hawaiian Ace, Asa Stevens, Opening Up Big Cards For His 3rd Professional Bout! Stevens Impresses in The Opening Fight Of The Night of the DiazZepeda San Diego Event!

Asa Stevens vs Myshaquell Shields
San Diego, CA – Pachenga Arena – #DiazZepeda

About Golden Boy Boxing

