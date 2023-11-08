QuickJabs | Asa Stevens vs Myshaquell Shields!

The Young Hawaiian Ace, Asa Stevens, Opening Up Big Cards For His 3rd Professional Bout! Stevens Impresses in The Opening Fight Of The Night of the DiazZepeda San Diego Event!
Asa Stevens vs Myshaquell Shields
San Diego, CA – Pachenga Arena – #DiazZepeda
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #diaz #zepeda #asastevens #hawaii #ace #hawaiian #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #free #quickjabs
Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl