Home / Boxing Videos / FullFight | Miguel Cotto vs Shane Mosley! Puerto Rican Champ, Miguel Cotto Shows Out At MSG!((FREE))

FullFight | Miguel Cotto vs Shane Mosley! Puerto Rican Champ, Miguel Cotto Shows Out At MSG!((FREE))

Golden Boy Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



The WBA Welterweight World Champion, Miguel Cotto, Puts His Belt On The Line Against Slick Legend, ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley!

Miguel Cotto vs Shane Mosley
Nov. 10th, 2007 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY #CottoMosley

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #miguel #miguelcotto #cotto #puertorico #goldenboy #dazn #daznboxing #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Frank Smith On Eubank Vs Benn Latest & Newcastle NXTGEN Card

Matchroom’s CEO Frank Smith following the Masoud vs Sanmartin plus undercard weigh in up in …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved