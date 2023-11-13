Akhmadaliev-Gonzalez will be on December 16  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight title eliminator between Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Mexico’s Kevin Gonzalez has been confirmed as part of the Matchroom Boxing event to be held on December 16 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, California.

Akhmadaliev is the former world champion and is ranked number one, while Gonzalez is ranked number two. Both were called to fight to be the official challenger of the category, whose belt is currently held by Marlon Tapales.

The Uzbek is coming off a split decision loss to Tapales in April of this year and he intends to regain the belt, but first he will have to win this difficult fight against Gonzalez.

The Mexican is an undefeated fighter who has been moving up in professional boxing and now is a big opportunity for him. At 25 years of age, he knows this could be the ticket to his big break and he intends to shock the world.

Akhmadaliev has a record of 11 wins, 1 loss and 8 knockouts. Gonzalez, on the other hand, has 26 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



