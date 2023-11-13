Masoud is the new WBA intercontinental super bantamweight champion  – World Boxing Association

Shabaz Masoud won the World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight intercontinental belt by defeating Jose Luis Sanmartin by split decision on Saturday in Newcastle, England.

The close fight ended in favor of the local fighter, who had to work hard to get cards of 98-92, 96-94 and 94-96 to win the regional belt of the pioneer organization.

It was one of the most entertaining fights of the night and it was a great test for Masoud. He found a great opponent in Sanmartin, who left everything on the ring and put up a great fight but it was not enough for him to win on the scorecards.

Masoud increased his undefeated record to 12 wins and 4 knockouts, while Sanmartin now has a record of 34 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 21 knockouts.



