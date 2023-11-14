WBA has called Kholmatov-Ford for purse bid  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called for the purse bidding of the Vacant Featherweight title fight between Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford for next Monday, November 27th.

The pioneer body sent the official notification to both teams on Tuesday, November 14, with all the information and details regarding the procedure of the fight between the two best ranked fighters of the category.

The bidding will take place via the Zoom platform at 11:00 a.m. local Houston time and will be conducted by the deputy director of the championships committee, Julio Thyme.

Kholmatov and Ford are the top two ranked fighters in the division and must face each other for the championship recently vacated by Leigh Wood with the intention of moving up to super featherweight.



