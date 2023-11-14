Judge and referee Enzo Montero passed away  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) regrets the death of Venezuelan Enzo Montero on Monday, November 13 at the age of 71, who was a judge and international referee of the pioneer organization.

Montero, a native of the state of Zulia, died of an infection after having been hospitalized for several days in a local medical center, according to his entourage.

Montero served as referee from 1984 to 2011 in a career where he refereed and judged regional and world title fights always showing great capacity and integrity in his work.

The pioneer body sends all its condolences to the family and friends of Enzo, while mourning the departure of one of its members.



