Home / Boxing Videos / Matias and Jukembayev fights ends in TKO | Matias vs Ergashev: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime

Matias and Jukembayev fights ends in TKO | Matias vs Ergashev: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime

Premier Boxing Champions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Subriel Matias stood toe-to-toe with Batyrzhan Jukembayev, trading big shots round after round, but the accumulation of power punches took it’s tool and Matias dropped Jukembayev on the way to a TKO victory after 8RDs.

Surbiel Matias returns to the ring against undefeated Uzbekistan power puncher Shohjahon Ergashev Saturday, November 25 on the #BenavidezAndrade Showtime Boxing PPV undercards.

Order now: https://pbcham.ps/BenavidezAndradePPV-YT

#SubrielMatias #MatiasJukembayev

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Demetrius Andrade Doesn't Play By the Rules

Demetrius Andrade doesn’t play by the rules, and so far, that’s worked out just fine …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved