Matias and Jukembayev fights ends in TKO | Matias vs Ergashev: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime

Subriel Matias stood toe-to-toe with Batyrzhan Jukembayev, trading big shots round after round, but the accumulation of power punches took it’s tool and Matias dropped Jukembayev on the way to a TKO victory after 8RDs.

Surbiel Matias returns to the ring against undefeated Uzbekistan power puncher Shohjahon Ergashev Saturday, November 25 on the #BenavidezAndrade Showtime Boxing PPV undercards.

