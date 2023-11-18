Matias and Jukembayev fights ends in TKO | Matias vs Ergashev: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime

Subriel Matias stood toe-to-toe with Batyrzhan Jukembayev, trading big shots round after round, but the accumulation of power punches took it’s tool and Matias dropped Jukembayev on the way to a TKO victory after 8RDs.
Surbiel Matias returns to the ring against undefeated Uzbekistan power puncher Shohjahon Ergashev Saturday, November 25 on the #BenavidezAndrade Showtime Boxing PPV undercards.
Order now: https://pbcham.ps/BenavidezAndradePPV-YT
#SubrielMatias #MatiasJukembayev
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions