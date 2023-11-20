Home / Boxing Videos / A WORLD TITLE IN 2024? | Nick Ball Is Ready For WBC shot Following Win Over Isaac Dogboe

A WORLD TITLE IN 2024? | Nick Ball Is Ready For WBC shot Following Win Over Isaac Dogboe

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago



Nick Ball reflects on strong performance against former world champion Isaac Dogboe which has set him up for a shot at the WBC World Featherweight championship

#magnificent7 | #BallDogboe | Live on TNT Sports

