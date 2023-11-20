A WORLD TITLE IN 2024? | Nick Ball Is Ready For WBC shot Following Win Over Isaac Dogboe





Nick Ball reflects on strong performance against former world champion Isaac Dogboe which has set him up for a shot at the WBC World Featherweight championship

#magnificent7 | #BallDogboe | Live on TNT Sports

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact