Benavidez vs. Andrade FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE





Watch live as David Benavidez, Demetrius Andrade, Jermall Charlo, and Jose Benavidez Jr. hold their final press conference ahead of their respective bouts on November 25, live on SHOWTIME PPV from Las Vegas.

Benavidez vs. Andrade will see undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez defend his Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, November 25 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo against exciting contender Jose Benavidez Jr. in a 10-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event. Plus, hard-hitting IBF 140-pound world champion Subriel Matias faces unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev and WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Hector Luis Garcia duels top-rated mandatory challenger Lamont Roach in the telecast opener.

