Matchroom In The Community: Crumlin Boxing Club, Dublin





Our latest Matchroom In The Community gym visit heads to the famous Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin ahead of Saturday’s show at the 3arena, headlined by Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor’s World Title rematch! Some turn out from the club and fighters including Josh Warrington, Skye Nicolson and Giorgio Visioli plus our very own Eddie Hearn.

#Community #Boxing #CameronTaylor2

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.