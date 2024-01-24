Home / Boxing News / Vergara and Murillo fight for the WBA Fedelatin belt  – World Boxing Association

Nicolas Vergara and Gerardo Murillo will step into the ring at Club Union Electrica, in Cordoba, Argentina, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin featherweight belt on Friday, February 2. 

Vergara, a home fighter, will have his first fight of this magnitude and will do it against a Panamanian opponent who comes with nothing to lose but with a lot of motivation to try to be crowned on South American soil. 

The local is 24 years old and has been in professional boxing for more than two years, so his evolution has been fast and satisfactory. He has faced opponents with good records and has managed to overcome all his tests to reach this moment. 

Murillo has more years as a professional but arrives with doubts after a long inactivity. However, he wants to use all his experience to return to the ring with everything he has and achieve a victory that will give another dimension to his career. 

Vergara has 6 wins in as many appearances, with 5 knockouts, while Murillo has 10 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 2 knockouts.



