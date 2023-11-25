Thomas Carty Continues Development After Last Round Garber KO Matchroom Boxing 16 mins ago Boxing Videos Heavyweight Thomas Carty confirm he’s due to spar both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for their upcoming southpaw assignments following his own win over Dan Garber in Dublin. The Bomber recaps his performance and admits there’s more to come. #ThomasCarty #CameronTaylor2 #Boxing * Carty continues Development Garber Matchroom Boxing THOMAS 2023-11-25 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest