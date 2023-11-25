Home / Boxing Videos / Thomas Carty Continues Development After Last Round Garber KO

Thomas Carty Continues Development After Last Round Garber KO

Heavyweight Thomas Carty confirm he’s due to spar both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for their upcoming southpaw assignments following his own win over Dan Garber in Dublin. The Bomber recaps his performance and admits there’s more to come.

