Zelfa Barrett Vs Costin Ion (Cameron vs Taylor 2 Undercard)

Brown Flash Zelfa Barrett sets up a big 2024 with a points victory over Costin Ion in Dublin on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron on Saturday 25 November 2023. Watch back the full fight now.

