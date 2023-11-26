Zelfa Barrett Vs Costin Ion (Cameron vs Taylor 2 Undercard) Matchroom Boxing 51 mins ago Boxing Videos Brown Flash Zelfa Barrett sets up a big 2024 with a points victory over Costin Ion in Dublin on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron on Saturday 25 November 2023. Watch back the full fight now. #ZelfaBarrett #Boxing #CameronTaylor2 * Barrett Cameron Costin Ion Matchroom Boxing Taylor undercard Zelfa 2023-11-26 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest