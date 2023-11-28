Home / Boxing Videos / It’s 8 years since Tyson Fury last dethroned a Ukrainian, Unified Heavyweight Champion 😉

It’s 8 years since Tyson Fury last dethroned a Ukrainian, Unified Heavyweight Champion 😉

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Tyson Fury went into the lion’s den in Germany on November 28th 2015 and defeated Wladimir Klitschko to become the Unified and Ring Magazine Heavyweight Champion of the World.

