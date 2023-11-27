Home / Boxing News / Mielnicki retained his WBA Continental Americas belt with a big knockout over Salazar  – World Boxing Association

Vito Mielnicki Jr. retained his WBA Continental Americas super welterweight belt after defeating Alexis Salazar by knockout on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

The American finished the Mexican in the very first round and scored a new victory in his career, which is very important given the way he did it and the quality of the event in which he did it. 

Mielnicki has been moving up nicely at 154 pounds and managed to defend his regional belt with this earth-shattering performance, in which he exhibited great power and determination from the opening bell.

The New Jersey native is just 21 years old and has 16 career wins, 1 loss and 11 knockouts. Salazar, meanwhile, left his record at 25 wins, 6 losses and 10 knockouts.



