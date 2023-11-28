Home / Boxing Videos / The day Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder & Daniel Dubois came face-to-face

The day Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder & Daniel Dubois came face-to-face

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



The Day of Reckoning takes place on December 23rd in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season. Before fight week, a press conference was held in London that brought the world of boxing together under one roof.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Ryan Garcia builds his PERFECT boxer

Ahead of his December 2 fight against Oscar Duarte, we asked Ryan Garcia to build …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved