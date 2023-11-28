Fight Night: Chantelle Cameron Vs Katie Taylor 2 (Behind The Scenes)





What an epic night at the 3arena, Dublin as Katie Taylor avenged May’s defeat over Chantelle Cameron by majority decision. Go behind the scenes on fight night with plenty of unseen footage and unique angles from ringside featuring Gary Cully’s win over Reece Mould, Paddy Donovan’s electric stoppage over Danny Ball, Thomas Carty’s eventual KO over Dan Garber, Skye Nicolson’s first career TKO against Lucy Wildheart plus Zelfa Barrett, Giorgio Visioli, Emmet Brennan and John Cooney. Featuring cameos from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Michael Flatley and many more backstage!

#CameronTaylor2 #KatieTaylor #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.