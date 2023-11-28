Gonzalez and Castañeda fight for the WBA Continental North America belt on Wednesday – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican Orlando Gonzalez and American Jorge Castaneda are all set for their bout this Wednesday night for the World Boxing Association Continental North America super featherweight title.

As it’s customary for Probox TV, there will be a WBA regional title, this time will be the Continental North America at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City.

Gonzalez is a 28-year-old southpaw, native of Aguadilla, who comes with a three-fight winning streak and wants to extend it this time to get the belt and give another dimension to his professional career.

In front of him will be Castañeda, a Mexican-descent boxer who is recovering after being knocked out last year by Eduardo Hernandez. He returned in August to score a decision over Nestor Medellin and will now have the opportunity to headline this event.

The event will be streamed live on Probox TV’s official Youtube channel and will feature several good fights.

Gonzalez has a record of 21 wins, 2 losses and 12 knockouts, while Castañeda has 16 wins, 2 setbacks and 12 knockouts.



