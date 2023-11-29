"Jordan Gill Either Quits Or Gets KO'd!" – Michael Conlan

It’s a must win fight for both men this Saturday in Belfast but Michael Conlan insists he’ll have enough to stop Jordan Gill in our main event and push himself back in line for another shot at World honours in 2024.
#shorts #conlangill #boxing
