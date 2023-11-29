Home / Boxing Videos / "Jordan Gill Either Quits Or Gets KO'd!" – Michael Conlan

"Jordan Gill Either Quits Or Gets KO'd!" – Michael Conlan

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



It’s a must win fight for both men this Saturday in Belfast but Michael Conlan insists he’ll have enough to stop Jordan Gill in our main event and push himself back in line for another shot at World honours in 2024.

#shorts #conlangill #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Mikaela Mayer takes on UK Quiz! 🇬🇧 | Spice Girls & English breakfast debate 🥓 🎶

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub On the latest episode of Toe2Toe, Andy Scott is joined by Gary Logan …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved