Jeremy Hill vs. Leonardo Padilla at KO Drugs  – World Boxing Association

American Jeremy Hill will face Venezuelan Leonardo Padilla on December 8 at the KO Drugs festival to be held at the WBA Boxing Week at the 102nd Convention of the pioneer organization.

The super featherweight fight is scheduled for 8 rounds and will be the co-feature of the event featuring Kevin Hayler Brown (3-0) from Cuba and Marcos Leonardo Jimenez (25-10-0) from the Dominican Republic at Caribe Royale Orlando, Florida, United States.

This is the fourth fight of the year for the American Jeremy Hill. At the beginning of 2023, he defeated Chilean Oscar Bravo (25-13-1) by unanimous decision. Several months later, he returned to win again by unanimous decision against Brazilian Estivan Falcao (13-2).

In his last fight so far, this past June, he scored his third consecutive knockout victory over fellow countryman Mark Davis (19-2).

Hill (19-3, 12 KO), 30 years old, has a knockout power above 60%. He has four wins and one loss over undefeated Raymond Muratalla in his last five fights.

Leonardo Enrique Padilla, born in Petare, Venezuela, will see action for the fourth time in 2023. In June, he won an eight round unanimous decision over American Andy Vences (23-5-1). He would return to the ring in October to face Mexican Jose Antonio Meza (8-8-0). However, due to undue blows after the bell, the fight went to a no decision. A month later he would be back to defeat Mexican, Israel Rojas (15-27) by knockout in the third round.

Padilla (22-5, 15 KO), who is 27 years old, has a knockout power close to 70%. Likewise, in his last five fights, he has a winning streak of three wins, one by way of knockout, one loss and one no-result fight.



