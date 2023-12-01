Home / Boxing Videos / How much of a risk is Oscar Duarte for Ryan Garcia? | The DAZN Boxing Show

How much of a risk is Oscar Duarte for Ryan Garcia? | The DAZN Boxing Show

Boxing Videos



Ryan Garcia takes on Oscar Duarte on DAZN, December 2…but how much of a risk is his opponent? @DraftKings

