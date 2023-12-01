Klinsman Simao vs. Simon Gonzalez for the WBA Fedebol WBA belt  – World Boxing Association

Next Saturday, December 16, undefeated Brazilian Klinsman Simao will face Venezuelan Simon Gonzalez for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedebol super welterweight belt.

The 8 round bout will be the co-main event of the fight between Matheus Batista da Silva Dias and Pedro Guilherme Dos Santos for the Brazilian light welterweight title. The fight will take place at Raposo Shopping, São Paulo.

The reigning 72 kg Brazilian champion, Klinsmann Sabner Simao, has had a very busy 2023. His first fight of the year was in early May, where he defeated his compatriot Tiago Araujo Dos Santos (0-1) by knockout.

In July, he returned to the ring and won by knockout in the first episode against Ademir de Jesus Machado (4-7). A month later, he extended his positive streak with a unanimous decision win over David Lourenco (7-1), who lost his perfect record.

In his last submission in mid-October, he scored another knockout win over Arnaldo De Souza Figueira Pinto (2-1). Simao (4-0, 2 KO ), 27 years old in his short professional career, has a knockout percentage of 50%.

Venezuelan boxer Simon David Gonzalez will return to action after more than six fights this year. In February, he defeated his compatriot Romer Gómez (0-1) by knockout in the first round. Likewise, he returned in April to win by knockout in the first round against Anthony Urbano (1-11) and in the same month, he also defeated Melvin Arena (0-4) by knockout.

In June he achieved a new victory when he won by knockout against Jose Rivas (1-5-1) in the fifth round. However, in July he traveled to Argentina, where he lost by knockout in the second round against local Nahuel Gonzalo Garcia (16-1). His last appearance was last August, in his homeland, where he returned to his winning ways against Ramon Porte (0-1).

Gonzalez (12-4), 28 years old, has a knockout percentage above 80%. He also has a five-fight win streak and a single loss at 2023.



