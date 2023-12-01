Home / Boxing Videos / Does Ryan Garcia Need An Impressive Performance Against Oscar Duarte? | The DAZN Boxing

Does Ryan Garcia Need An Impressive Performance Against Oscar Duarte? | The DAZN Boxing

DAZN Boxing 6 mins ago Boxing Videos



The DAZN Boxing Show is in Houston talking all things Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte on DAZN, December 2. @AutoZone

But does Garcia need an impressive showing to show he’s back?

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#GarciaDuarte #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Then & Now: Anthony Joshua 🔞 Jarrell Miller

The feud between Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller continued at the recent Day Of Reckoning …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved