Deontay Wilder Wants Joshua Fight, Thoughts on Fury & Would Fight Ngaanou in MMA l The Last Stand





Deontay Wilder joins the Last Stand to discuss the possibilities of fighting Anthony Joshua, thoughts on Fury/Ngannou fight, who’s the face of boxing, future in the ring & more!

#thelaststand #boxing #deontaywilder #tysonfury #francisngannou #anthonyjoshua

