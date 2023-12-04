Home / Boxing News / Fulghum is the new WBA Continental USA champion  – World Boxing Association

6 hours ago

Super middleweight prospect Darius Fulghum captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA belt by knocking out Pachino Hill in two rounds in Houston, Texas. 

Fulghum came out boldly with the intention of ending the bout early and achieved his goal just in the second round thanks to his combinations. 

The 27-year-old fighter continues to grow in his career and demonstrates great punching power that has earned him more and more recognition. 

He now has 9 wins, all by knockout. For his part, the loser left his record at 8 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 6 defined by knockout.



