Jesse Bam Rodriguez Vs Sunny Edwards: FACE OFF





Ahead of the December 16 bout between Jesse Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, the two best flyweights in the world face off with each other, hosted by Ade Oladipo. Watch the fight on DAZN

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #RodriguezEdwards #UnrivalledOnDAZN