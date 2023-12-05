Jesse Bam Rodriguez Vs Sunny Edwards: FACE OFF

Ahead of the December 16 bout between Jesse Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, the two best flyweights in the world face off with each other, hosted by Ade Oladipo. Watch the fight on DAZN
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #RodriguezEdwards #UnrivalledOnDAZN