KO Drugs kicks off WBA Boxing Week this Friday – World Boxing Association

KO Drugs kicks off WBA Boxing Week this Friday

December 8

World Boxing Association’s (WBA) KO Drugs opens the  WBA Boxing Week this Friday, December 8 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. 

WBA Boxing Week is part of a series of events that will take place before, during and after the convention in Florida and will fill this wonderful state with boxing for more than a week.

The KO Drugs will feature fighters from several countries in interesting and competitive fights. Among the fights scheduled will be the clash between Cuban Idalberto Umara and Venezuelan Fradimir Macayo, who will be fighting for the Fedelatin light-heavyweight belt. 

Kevin Hayler Brown will also be in action against Puerto Rican Marcos Jimenez for the Continental Americas super lightweight belt, while Mexican Israel Rodriguez Picazo will clash with Colombian Wilner Soto for the Continental North America super bantamweight championship. 

Fighters from the United States, Nigeria, Germany, Cuba, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Mexico will see action in a great evening that will serve as a prelude to the 102nd WBA convention at the same venue, which will begin on December 11 and end on December 15.





