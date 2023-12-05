Home / Boxing News / Green is the new WBA Continental USA champion  – World Boxing Association

Ian Green won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA middleweight belt with an eighth round knockout victory over Vaughn Alexander this weekend. 

Both men stepped into the ring at the Miami Jai Alai Casino in one of the biggest fights of the night and had a good fight that ended in Green’s favor but had moments for both men. 

The judges’ scorecards were 68-65, 68-65 and 67-66 at the time of the stoppage, which is a clear evidence of the parity of the fight until the moment the fight ended.

Green improved his record to 18 wins, 2 losses and 12 knockouts. For his part, Alexander now has a record of 18 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts.



