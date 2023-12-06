Home / Boxing Videos / 'He's going to meet your match' – Make The Days Count With Devin Haney and Regis Prograis

'He's going to meet your match' – Make The Days Count With Devin Haney and Regis Prograis

DAZN Boxing 57 mins ago Boxing Videos



DAZN and Matchroom catch up with Devin Haney and Regis Prograis ahead of their December 9 fight, live on DAZN PPV in the USA and Canada and DAZN.com around the world.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#haneyprograis #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Adam Azim sends message to Enock Poulsen ‼ | "European title is staying in Slough!"

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Adam Azim will defend his European title against former champion Enock Poulsen and …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved