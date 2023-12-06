Home / Boxing Videos / "I'll Land My Knuckles On Her Skull!" – Ebanie Bridges Returns

"I'll Land My Knuckles On Her Skull!" – Ebanie Bridges Returns

Ebanie Bridges returns this Saturday in San Francisco to defend her IBF World Bantamweight Title vs Miyo Yoshida in support to Devin Haney’s crunch clash with Regis Prograis live on DAZN! We speak with The Blonde Bomber just 3 days out…

