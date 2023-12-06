"I'll Land My Knuckles On Her Skull!" – Ebanie Bridges Returns Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos Ebanie Bridges returns this Saturday in San Francisco to defend her IBF World Bantamweight Title vs Miyo Yoshida in support to Devin Haney’s crunch clash with Regis Prograis live on DAZN! We speak with The Blonde Bomber just 3 days out… #shorts #ebaniebridges #boxing * Boxing Bridges Ebanie Eddie Hearn Interview Knuckles land Matchroom Matchroom Boxing quotI39ll RETURNS Skullquot 2023-12-06 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest