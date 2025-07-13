Pacheco vs McCumby | Cards on the Table | Matchroom Boxing





Face to face, fighter to fighter, no referee and no host: Top super-middleweights Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) and Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) put their cards on the table.

The fight will take place on July 25 in Frisco, Texas, as part of the undercard for the super-flyweight title unification clash between Jesse Rodriguez and Phumelele Khafu.

