Pacheco vs McCumby | Cards on the Table | Matchroom Boxing

Face to face, fighter to fighter, no referee and no host: Top super-middleweights Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) and Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) put their cards on the table.
The fight will take place on July 25 in Frisco, Texas, as part of the undercard for the super-flyweight title unification clash between Jesse Rodriguez and Phumelele Khafu.
