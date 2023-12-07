Fight Week, Ep1: Devin Haney Vs Regis Prograis – Media Day





Fight week continues in San Francisco with our Media Day! Watch as Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go through obligations including a photoshoot. We take you behind the scenes including a training session for Liam Paro, Frank Smith’s thoughts on the Fight Day 5k odds with Eddie Hearn, Ebanie Bridges goes through a new quiz on our Flash Knockdown Podcast and much more!

#HaneyPrograis #Boxing #BehindTheScenes

