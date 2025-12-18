Home / Boxing Videos / Will Jake Paul be able to walk through the fire to hit AJ? Roy & Andre don’t think so 🔥 #PaulJoshua

Tags

About ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT

Check Also

Hall of Game Year-End Special: Jake Paul v Joshua Breakdown & Shedeur Sanders’ Hall of Fame Response

In the final episode of 2025, Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. hand out their …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved