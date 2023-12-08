Fight Week, Ep2: Devin Haney Vs Regis Prograis – Press Conference (Behind The Scenes)





Well that was lively… Go behind the scenes for the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis chaotic press conference from Thursday of Fight Week! There’s plenty of unseen footage from backstage, before and after plus a community visit with Devin and Eddie Hearn to the Boys and Girls Club in San Francisco plus much more including the medicals and fighter meetings.

#HaneyPrograis #Boxing #EddieHearn

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.