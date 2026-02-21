Home / Boxing Videos / Dave Allen destroys Karim Berredjem in one round! | Matchroom Boxing

The White Rhino Dave Allen bounces back with a bang, halting Karim Berredjem in the very first round of his ring return in Nottingham in support to Leigh Wood’s rematch with Josh Warrington on Saturday 21 February 2026.

