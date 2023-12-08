How do you beat the MOST DANGEROUS KO Puncher in heavyweight history? | Andy Lee on Wilder-Parker





Joseph Parker’s trainer Andy Lee analyses how his fighter can overcome Deontay Wilder’s lethal punching power.

Andy Lee was in Tyson Fury’s corner when the Gypsy King beat Wilder in 2 of their 3 fights.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact