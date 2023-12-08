Jake Paul Makes Haney vs. Prograis Fight Prediction 😲 #shorts





Jake Paul picks his winner for Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 9, LIVE on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada and the rest of the world can watch with their DAZN subscription.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#HaneyPrograis #JakePaul #Boxing