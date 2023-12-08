Home / Boxing Videos / Jake Paul Makes Haney vs. Prograis Fight Prediction 😲 #shorts

Jake Paul Makes Haney vs. Prograis Fight Prediction 😲 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Jake Paul picks his winner for Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 9, LIVE on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada and the rest of the world can watch with their DAZN subscription.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#HaneyPrograis #JakePaul #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Throwback | Oscar De La Hoya vs Hector Camacho! Oscar's Pressure Sends Macho Camacho To The Ground!

De La Hoya Secures The WBC Welterweight World Title! Oscar De La Hoya vs Hector …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved