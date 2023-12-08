Home / Boxing Videos / DEVIN HANEY VS. REGIS PROGRAIS WEIGH IN LIVESTREAM

DEVIN HANEY VS. REGIS PROGRAIS WEIGH IN LIVESTREAM

DAZN Boxing 32 mins ago Boxing Videos



December 8, 2023 — Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis weigh in live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Throwback | Oscar De La Hoya vs Hector Camacho! Oscar's Pressure Sends Macho Camacho To The Ground!

De La Hoya Secures The WBC Welterweight World Title! Oscar De La Hoya vs Hector …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved