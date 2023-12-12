"I knew this kid was special!" – Four Corners: Rodriguez vs. Edwards





Ade Oladipo is joined by Barry Jones and Darren Barker to look ahead to the flyweight unification fight between Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, live exclusively on DAZN.com on December 16.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#rodriguezedwards #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing