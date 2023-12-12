Home / Boxing Videos / "I knew this kid was special!" – Four Corners: Rodriguez vs. Edwards

"I knew this kid was special!" – Four Corners: Rodriguez vs. Edwards

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Ade Oladipo is joined by Barry Jones and Darren Barker to look ahead to the flyweight unification fight between Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, live exclusively on DAZN.com on December 16.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#rodriguezedwards #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

EVERY PUNCH FROM HANEY VS. PROGRAIS 👊

An historic night in San Francisco saw Devin Haney become a two-weight world champion. Here’s …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved